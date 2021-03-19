Bangabandhu was an outstanding political figure, true friend of Russia: Lavrov

Russian foreign minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov on Friday said Russia remembers Bangabandhu, Father of the Nation, as an outstanding political figure, a devoted fighter for the freedom and happiness of his people and a true friend of Russia, reports BSS.

He said this in a video message which was played today on the third day of the 10-day special programme of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence at the national parade ground here.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the function while her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa joined it the as guest of honour.

Lavrov said Bangabandhu was the first ever Bangladeshi top-ranking official to pay an official visit to Moscow in March 1972, less than two months after the diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh by the Soviet Union.