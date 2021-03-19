Bangabandhu was an outstanding political figure, true friend of Russia: Lavrov

Russian foreign minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov on Friday said Russia remembers Bangabandhu, Father of the Nation, as an outstanding political figure, a devoted fighter for the freedom and happiness of his people and a true friend of Russia, reports BSS.
He said this in a video message which was played today on the third day of the 10-day special programme of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence at the national parade ground here.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the function while her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa joined it the as guest of honour.
Lavrov said Bangabandhu was the first ever Bangladeshi top-ranking official to pay an official visit to Moscow in March 1972, less than two months after the diplomatic recognition of Bangladesh by the Soviet Union.
“It was then that the foundation for bilateral relations building on the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests was laid,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister said symbolically, the commemoration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s centenary is followed back to back by the celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence of Bangladesh.
Extending his heartfelt greetings on the jubilee event, he said the people of East Bengal paid a high price for the right to determine its own destiny.
“Our country offered Bangladesh considerable political support and contributed to its war-torn economy restoration efforts,” he said.
Lavrov said on request of the government of Bangladesh, in April 1972, the 12th special-purpose company of the USSR Navy was dispatched to Bangladesh to perform mine and shipwreck clearance of the port of Chittagong.
“Soviet navy sailors lived up to their task,” he recalled.