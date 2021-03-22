Bangabandhu's vision lights Dhaka-Delhi friendship: Modi

Modi said that Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and 'a hero to Indians as well'.

He also said that the legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu have made the heritage of both countries more comprehensive and deep-rooted, and that the path shown by Bangabandhu has laid a strong foundation for the partnership, progress and prosperity of both countries over the last decade.

As Bangladesh celebrates Mujib Borsho, India said it is honoured to be commemorating his legacy jointly with the Bangladesh government and its people.

The jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi and comprises of two ex-officio members, namely the chief justice of India and leader of the single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha, according to Press Information Bureau of India.

The Jury was unanimous in selecting Bangabandhu as the recipient of this year's prize, in recognition of his "outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods".

Past recipients of the Gandhi Prize include luminaries like Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Julius Nyerere, former president of Tanzania; German diplomat-turned-humanitarian Gerhard Fischer, the Ramakrishna Mission, Bangladesh's very own Grameen Bank, and the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, among others.