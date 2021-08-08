Bangamata was co-fighter of Bangabandhu in entire life: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was not only wife of Bangabandhu but also his co-fighter in his entire life, reports BSS.

He made the comments while talking to journalists after paying homage to Bangamata by placing a wreath on her grave at Banani graveyard on the occasion of her 91st birth anniversary.