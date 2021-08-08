Bangamata was co-fighter of Bangabandhu in entire life: Quader

On behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, at first, Quader paid homage to Bangamata by placing a wreath on her grave.
Later, the Awami League general secretary along with party’s central leaders placed another wreath on her grave.
“From behind the curtain, Bangamata had always given inspirations, strength and courage to Bangabandhu in every struggle and crisis moments,” Quader added.
In absence of Bangabandhu, Bangamata had contributed extensively to the nation’s struggle for freedom from behind the scene, he said.
