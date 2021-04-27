Bangla Academy DG Siraji on life support

Bangla Academy director general Habibullah Siraji was put on life support at a city hospital on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The Ekushey Padak-winning poet was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli on April 25 and shifted to the ICU this morning.

Bangla Academy Secretary AHM Lokman said the DG was hospitalised after feeling unbearable pain in his stomach, which was caused by complications in his intestine and the digestive system.

“A medical board was formed to treat him. He’s scheduled to undergo an operation tonight," he told UNB.

Siraji has other health complications including peptic ulcer but he tested negative for COVID-19, Lokman said. "He’s taken both shots of COVID-19 vaccine and also tested very recently. The result came out negative," he said.