Bangladesh 12th most corrupt country: TIB

Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of TIB, presented various data of the index at the press conference.

Regarding Bangladesh, he said, Bangladesh's position in curbing corruption is disappointing. Of the eight countries in South Asia, Bangladesh is ahead of only war-torn Afghanistan, meaning Bangladesh ranks second in South Asia.

Bangladesh is the fourth lowest in the Asia-Pacific region. Bangladesh ranks 146 out of 180 countries participating in the survey this time. The position is the same as last time. That means there is no progress. A score of zero means the most corrupt and a score close to 100 means the least corrupt country.

It was said at the press conference that Transparency International has been publishing this index since 1995. Bangladesh has been participating in the survey since 2001.

Ongoing data of two years of are used in international reports. This time, the corruption perceptions index was made based upon the data retrieved globally from September 2018 to October 2020.

The report is based on the information on various issues including bribery in the public sector, nepotism in public sector employment, and the tendency to occupy the state power. Various issues including democratic accountability, the rule of law, the courage and practice to bring high-level corrupt individuals to justice, and the freedom of the media have helped in formulating the report.