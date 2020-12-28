Bangladesh: 14-day mandatory quarantine for returnees from London

Returnees from London will have to go under 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine in Bangladesh.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave these directives at a cabinet meeting on Monday.
Arrangements for the institutional quarantine has been made at the Ashkona Hajj camp and Diyabari in the capital, said cabinet secretary after the meeting.
He also said some hotels will be reserved and arrangements will also be available in Sylhet.
A meeting will be held in the night to fix the time of enforcement of the quarantine.