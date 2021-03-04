Bangladesh a valued partner not only in South Asia but also in Indo-Pacific region: Jaishankar

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday said India sees Bangladesh as a key neighbour and a valued partner not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

“We see Bangladesh as a key neighbour and a valued partner not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo-Pacific region. Every outcome and achievement in our relationship resonates through the region. It is no secret that we cite it to others as an example for emulation,” Jaishankar remarked to media after talks with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at State Guest House, Padma.

The significance of our ties with Bangladesh lies in its centrality for our 'Neighbourhood First' and its growing relevance for our 'Act East' Policy, he added.

The Indian foreign minister said, “As you know, we are working to prepare for the planned visit of our prime minister. It will be a very memorable visit, the prime minister’s first travel outside India since the Coronavirus pandemic as well as his second as PM to Bangladesh.”