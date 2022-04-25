Bangladesh and Denmark strengthen green and sustainable partnership

Minister of Foreign Affairs, AK Abdul Momen, and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Flemming Møller Mortensen, on Monday signed a Sustainable and Green Framework Engagement to strengthen the partnership on climate and green transition between the two countries.

Celebrating the 50 years of diplomatic relations, the ministers have taken the Bangladesh-Denmark relations to a new level. The two countries wish to partner towards attaining a sustainable and greener future globally. The focus will be on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, Environmental Damage and Loss of Biodiversity, in the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.