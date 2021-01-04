Bangladesh approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

The government of Bangladesh has approved import and emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) issued the approval upon application from Beximco, DGDA deputy director and spokesperson Md Ayub Hossain told Prothom AlO on Monday.
The DGDA issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd on the emergency use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, he added.
This approval was required for importing and using the vaccine in Bangladesh. Bangladesh government, Beximco and Serum Institute of India (SII) have already signed an agreement to bring 30 million doses of the vaccine by the end of January or early February.
Speaking to journalists at his Gulshan residence, Beximco’s managing director Nazmul Hasan on Sunday said, the vaccine would be brought to Bangladesh from India within 30 days of approval and registration of the vaccine.
He said they had submitted all required documents for registration on Thursday.
Meanwhile, confusion was created centering a recent statement from Serum Institute, India (SII) whereby they stated that they will export the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine only after fulfilling their domestic demands in India.
Amidst the confusion, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, health secretary and Beximco spokesperson told journalists on Monday that Bangladesh will receive vaccine on time as per the agreement.
Health minister also voiced optimism about receiving the vaccine on time.