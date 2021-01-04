Bangladesh approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

The government of Bangladesh has approved import and emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) issued the approval upon application from Beximco, DGDA deputy director and spokesperson Md Ayub Hossain told Prothom AlO on Monday.

The DGDA issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd on the emergency use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, he added.