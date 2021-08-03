Bangladesh

Bangladesh approves trial of Bharat Biotech’s 'Covaxin'

Bangladesh Medical and Research Council (BMRC) has approved emergency use of Bharat Biotech-invented Covid shot Covaxin in Bangladesh.

Covaxin is the India’s first indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus.

BMRC president Professor Syed Modasser Ali confirmed the news on Monday.

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) applied for BMRC’s approval several months ago.

Professor Modasser told Prothom Alo, “The approval has been given on the science and evidence-based review. Trial of the vaccine can be done without any hesitation.”

Senior scientist at icddr,b, K Zaman, will the lead the trial. However, it has not been confirmed yet when the trial will start. Despite several attempts, it was not possible to get any comment from K Zaman.

Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) jointly developed the Covaxin. The vaccine is being applied to fight against coronavirus in India.

Citing a ICMR study, Indian news media reported that Covaxin is 65.2 per cent effective against coronavirus.

