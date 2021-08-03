Bangladesh approves trial of Bharat Biotech’s 'Covaxin'

Professor Modasser told Prothom Alo, “The approval has been given on the science and evidence-based review. Trial of the vaccine can be done without any hesitation.”
Senior scientist at icddr,b, K Zaman, will the lead the trial. However, it has not been confirmed yet when the trial will start. Despite several attempts, it was not possible to get any comment from K Zaman.
Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) jointly developed the Covaxin. The vaccine is being applied to fight against coronavirus in India.
Citing a ICMR study, Indian news media reported that Covaxin is 65.2 per cent effective against coronavirus.