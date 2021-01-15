Bangladesh Armed Forces participation to IRD parade ‘testimony to Bangladesh-India ties’: India

India sees the participation of Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent in its Republic Day parade on 26 January as a “testimony to India-Bangladesh ties, which forged into shared sacrifice.”

“A contingent of Bangladesh armed forces has been visiting India at the invitation of government to participate in the Republic Day parade…This is testimony to our ties, which forged into shared sacrifice,” said India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

Responding to a question at the virtual media briefing, he said the year 2021 would also be historic in a bilateral relation as India and Bangladesh were also commemorating 5th anniversary of “our” liberation war and 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“We would jointly celebrate several activities to commemorate both the events in India and Bangladesh as well as a third country,” he added.