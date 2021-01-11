Bangladesh becomes 'role model' as AL in power: PM

Awami League (AL) has turned the nation as a role model in the world because of staying in the state power for a long term.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said this on Monday while speaking at the regular weekly virtual cabinet meeting at Bangladesh secretariat.

She joined this virtual meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban.

“The entire world respects today's Bangladesh. The government has been able to do so because of staying office for a long time.” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for giving her the scope with their mandate in the last three consecutive general elections.