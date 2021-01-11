Bangladesh becomes 'role model' as AL in power: PM

Awami League (AL) has turned the nation as a role model in the world because of staying in the state power for a long term.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina said this on Monday while speaking at the regular weekly virtual cabinet meeting at Bangladesh secretariat.
She joined this virtual meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban.
“The entire world respects today's Bangladesh. The government has been able to do so because of staying office for a long time.” she said.
She expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for giving her the scope with their mandate in the last three consecutive general elections.
PM Hasina said, “Once Bangladesh was known for natural calamities and poverty. But no one today speaks about these things. Rather Bangladesh has made an example in the whole world on how to achieve development, reduce poverty, generate employment, develop the lifestyle of people and provide healthcare facility.”
The prime minister said Bangladesh would achieve further progress under the Perspective and 8th Five Year Plans.
This (2021) is a crucial year for our country due to the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation and Golden Jubilee of the Independence of the country, she added.
Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to build a poverty- and hunger-free Bangladesh.
“We’ll build a Bangladesh where no one will remain homeless. Every home will be illuminated with electricity. We’ll meet the basic demands of people from education to healthcare sectors. We’ll create jobs and advance the country,” Hasina added.
Talking about the Padma Bridge issue, the prime minister said one famous person had raised questions about this bridge and that individual committed the notorious job just for simply holding the managing director’s post of a bank.
“It was very much unfortunate,” she said without mentioning anyone’s name.
Sheikh Hasina also mentioned that the government took the matter as a challenge and had decided to build the bridge with its own resources and that bridge is now a reality.
“This particular one decision has changed the image of Bangladesh across the world. And this proves that Bangladesh is not dependent on anyone,” she added.
The prime minister put emphasis on the continuation of this image and building the country’s dignity further. “Bangladesh has to be established as a dignified nation.”
Hasina said the vast workforce of the country and other resources have to be utilised properly to take the country forward.