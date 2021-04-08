Bangladesh begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bangladesh on Thursday began its second phase of inoculating people against the coronavirus disease amid uncertainty around vaccine availability, reports UNB.

State minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury got his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. He took the first shot of the vaccine at the same medical facility on 8 February.

"We should not depend only on vaccines to be free of coronavirus. Everyone should be more aware and abide by the health directives issued by the government," the minister said after receiving the jab.



