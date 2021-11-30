Bangladesh braces for LNG crisis for technical problem

The country will experience shortage in gas supply for the next one and a half months as one of the two regasification units has been out of order, reports news agency UNB.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, it will not be possible to make ship-to-ship transfer of imported LNG due to the breakdown of a mooring line of two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) of the country.