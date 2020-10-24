Bangladesh calls for increased participation of women in UN peacekeeping

Bangladesh permanent representative to UN ambassador Rabab Fatima has said increased women's leadership in peacekeeping would require a holistic approach to women's role in peace as a whole, reports UNB.



Ambassador Fatima made the remarks in an event entitled, "Leading from the Frontlines: Women Leaders in UN Peacekeeping" on Friday jointly organised by permanent missions of Bangladesh, Canada and UK in New York, in commemoration of 20th anniversary of the landmark Security Council Resolution 1325.



Adopted in 2000, the resolution 1325 was the first Security Council resolution to recognise women's role in peace and security.



The ambassador highlighted the pioneering role of Bangladesh in women's participation in peacekeeping.



She underlined various critical roles that women peacekeepers play in war-ravaged countries, particularly in addressing sexual and gender-based violence, building mutual confidence, and inspiring women in those societies to contribute in nation-building efforts.



However, ambassador Fatima expressed regret that women's participation in peace process including in peacekeeping operations remains very low.

