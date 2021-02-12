Bangladesh, China discuss COVID vaccine assistance: Envoy

He said the Chinese New Year is the most important holiday in China and this year marks the year of the ox or cow. "So, happy New Year!"



"Mind you, when I say 'new', I actually mean "niu", the Chinese word for ox or cow, which happens to have the same pronunciation as the English word new," he said.



Ox or cow is generally perceived as an animal that's hard working, tough and reliable, which are some very useful traits in a prolonged pandemic.



