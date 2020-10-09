Bangladesh condemns terrorism in all its forms: Rabab Fatima

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations ambassador Rabab Fatima has said Bangladesh maintains a strict policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism, reports news agency UNB.
She said this at UN Plenary Meeting on Measures to eliminate international terrorism on 7 October, according to a press release of the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, New York.
She also shared various initiatives of the government of Bangladesh to counter terrorism and violent extremism in this regard, the release added.
She said that Bangladesh is a party to all international counter-terrorism instruments. At the national level, it has put in place comprehensive laws, namely, the ‘Anti-Terrorism Act-2012’ and the ‘Money Laundering Prevention Act 2009’.
Bangladesh has been investing heavily in national capacity building including awareness-raising, community engagement and resilience, in a ‘whole-of-society’ approach to combat terrorism
Bangladesh has been investing heavily in national capacity building including awareness-raising, community engagement and resilience, in a ‘whole-of-society’ approach to combat terrorism, she said.
Welcoming the adoption of the UN Global Counter Terrorism Strategy in 2006 to set norms in the global fight against terrorism, ambassador Fatima urged the international community to closely monitor evolving trend of international terrorism and find innovative solutions to implement the various obligations under UN Global Counter Terrorism Strategy.
Stressing on the need to conclude a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism outlining the root causes of terrorism and specific measures to eliminate those trends, the permanent representative reaffirmed the abiding commitment of Bangladesh to remain as a reliable partner of international community to counter terrorism in its all forms and manifestations.
The meeting took place in a much-limited capacity at the UNHQs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.