Bangladesh condemns terrorism in all its forms: Rabab Fatima

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations ambassador Rabab Fatima has said Bangladesh maintains a strict policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism, reports news agency UNB.

She said this at UN Plenary Meeting on Measures to eliminate international terrorism on 7 October, according to a press release of the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, New York.

She also shared various initiatives of the government of Bangladesh to counter terrorism and violent extremism in this regard, the release added.