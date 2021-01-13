Bangladesh contingent leaves to join India’s Republic Day Parade

A contingent of 122 personnel Bangladesh Armed Forces on Tuesday departed for India in a specially sent Indian air force’s C-17 aircraft to participate in India’s Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, reports news agency BSS.
This is only the third time in India’s history that any foreign military contingent has been invited to participate in National Parade at Rajpath in Central Delhi on 26 January, said a press release issued by India High Commission to Bangladesh.
“It is especially significant as the year 2021 marks 50 years of the Liberation War, through which Bangladesh emerged as a vibrant nation, free from the yoke of tyranny and oppression,” the release read.
The forces which fought and bled together 50 years ago, will now proudly march down the Rajpath while the Bangladesh contingent will carry forward the legacy of the brave Muktijoddhas, who fought for freedom, justice and their people, it added.
The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent comprises soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force.
A majority of the soldiers in Bangladesh contingent come from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army, comprising of 1,2,3,4,8,9,10 and 11 East Bengal Regiments and 1,2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiments, who have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War.
The Parade will be broadcast live worldwide, the high commission said.