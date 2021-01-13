Bangladesh contingent leaves to join India’s Republic Day Parade

A contingent of 122 personnel Bangladesh Armed Forces on Tuesday departed for India in a specially sent Indian air force’s C-17 aircraft to participate in India’s Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, reports news agency BSS.

This is only the third time in India’s history that any foreign military contingent has been invited to participate in National Parade at Rajpath in Central Delhi on 26 January, said a press release issued by India High Commission to Bangladesh.

“It is especially significant as the year 2021 marks 50 years of the Liberation War, through which Bangladesh emerged as a vibrant nation, free from the yoke of tyranny and oppression,” the release read.