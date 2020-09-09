Bangladesh COVID-19 cases cross 330,000

Since the first case was detected in the country on 8 March, 331,078 patients have been detected and 4,593 people died of the respiratory disease.

Among the people that died in the last 24 hours, 29 were men while 12 were women.

In the past 24 hours, 2,995 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 230,804.

The rate of recovery is 69.71 per cent while death rate is 1.39 per cent against detection.