Bangladesh Covid toll crosses 24,000-mark

A total of 33,001 samples were tested in the last 24 hours until 8:00am and the rate of detection was 20.25 per cent.
The health directorate said as many as 11,371 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 12,92,698.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 101 were male and 86 female. Of the total deaths so far 15,943 were male and 8,232 female.
A total of 71 people died in Dhaka division, 39 in Chattogram and 21 in Khulna division.