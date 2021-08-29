Bangladesh Covid toll tops 26,000 as 89 more deaths reported in 24 hrs

In last 24 hours, 3,948 people contracted the highly infectious disease taking the total number to 1,493,537, the DGHS said.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 14.14 per cent which was 13.67 per cent yesterday.
The health directorate today said a total of 6,466 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,415,697.
A total of 27,921 samples were collected in last 24 hours.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 41 were male and 48 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,898 were male and 9,117 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 27 were in Dhaka division, 21 in Chattogram, seven in Rajshahi, nine in Khulna, eight in Barishal, 10 in Sylhet and five in Rangpur and two in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.