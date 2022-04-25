Bangladesh, Denmark sign document to strengthen partnership on green transition

Bangladesh and Denmark on Monday signed a document on sustainable and green framework engagement to strengthen the partnership on climate and green transition between the two countries, reports UNB.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Flemming Moller Mortensen signed the document in presence of visiting crown princess of Denmark, Mary Elizabeth, at a city hotel.

After the signing ceremony, a meeting was held between the two foreign ministers at the same venue where they discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Celebrating the 50 years of diplomatic ties, the ministers have pledged to take the Bangladesh-Denmark relations to a new level.