Bangladesh detects 4 Covid-19 variants so far

At least four variants including Indian one have been detected in Bangladesh so far.

These are–UK variant (B.1.1.7); South Africa variant (B.1.351); Nigeria variant (B.1.525) and India variant (B.1.617.2).

The information has been revealed by a recent study jointly conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), iccddr,b and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (IDSHI).

Researchers resolved genome sequencing on around 200 Covid-19 samples.

On 17 May, IEDCR published the study report on its website.