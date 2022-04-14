Bangladesh elected UN's Social Development Commission member

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected as a member of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD), a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), for a four-year term from 2023 to 2027.

The election was held at the ECOSOC management meeting at the United Nations (UN) in New York on Wednesday, according to message received in Dhaka.

Along with Bangladesh, India and Saudi Arabia have also been elected to this body from the Asia Pacific Group.