Bangladesh elected UN's Social Development Commission member

"As a member of the commission, we would make every effort to foster international cooperation for socio-economic development by sharing our good practices," said ambassador Rabab Fatima, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN after the election.
She said Bangladesh, which achieved remarkable success in poverty reduction and socio-economic development under the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, attaches high importance to the work of the commission.
"This election demonstrates the recognition of Bangladesh's extraordinary success story by the international community," Fatima added.
The CSocD has been the key UN body that advises ECOSOC on social policies of general character and follows up the key social development themes.
The commission consists of 46 members.