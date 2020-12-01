Bangladesh expects to receive first COVID vaccines by February

Bangladesh expects to receive its first batch of coronavirus vaccines by February which people will receive free of charge, the health secretary said on Tuesday.

The South Asian country of more than 160 million last month signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to buy 30 million doses of the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“We expect to get the vaccine as early as February and people will get it for free,” health secretary Abdul Mannan told newspersons.

Frontline workers like health service providers and police will be given priority.