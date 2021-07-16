Bangladesh for joint efforts to boost connectivity in Central and South Asia

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen today laid emphasis on establishing ‘good connectivity’ between Central and South Asian nations through road and air connections with trade facilitation for betterment of both the regions, reports BSS.

“Trade facilitation, avoidance of double taxation, visa support and other trade favorable measures would be the ground to ease and expedite the cooperation among our countries,” he said.

Momen made the remarks while delivering his speech at the plenary session of the ongoing international conference on “Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities” at Congress Hall in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, a foreign ministry’s press release said here.