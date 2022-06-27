Bangladesh gets another 4m Covid-19 vaccine doses from US
Prothom Alo English Desk
In this file illustration photo taken on 17 November 2020 are pictured vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTechAFP file photo
The United States has donated another 4 million ready-to-use doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.
This brings the total of US-donated vaccines to over 68 million doses delivered to date.
The doses will help the government of Bangladesh to expand vaccination and booster campaigns across the country and continue protecting people from Covid-19, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.
With #COVID19 cases slowly on the rise again, @USAID delivered another 4 freezer trucks + 750 freezers and refrigerator units to help Bangladesh store and transport higher volumes of vaccines in harder-to-reach areas of the country. We are still #InThisTogetherpic.twitter.com/CsaYvN8pAc