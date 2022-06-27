Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets another 4m Covid-19 vaccine doses from US

Prothom Alo English Desk
In this file illustration photo taken on 17 November 2020 are pictured vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech
In this file illustration photo taken on 17 November 2020 are pictured vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTechAFP file photo

The United States has donated another 4 million ready-to-use doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, reports news agency UNB.

This brings the total of US-donated vaccines to over 68 million doses delivered to date.

The doses will help the government of Bangladesh to expand vaccination and booster campaigns across the country and continue protecting people from Covid-19, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment