Bangladesh gets UN recommendation to graduate from LDC status

Bangladesh has received recommendation by the United Nations to graduate from the status of least developed countries (LDC).

The UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) made the recommendation on Friday night after a five-day meeting.

Taffere Tesfachew, chief of the CDP subgroup on LDCs, in an online briefing made the disclosure on Friday night.

However, Bangladesh has to wait until 2026 to leave LDC.

Generally the developing countries that are comparatively weak, are considered the least developed countries. The list of LDC was made first in 1971. Bangladesh was enlisted in 1975. If everything goes well, Bangladesh will join other developing countries after five years leaving LDC status.