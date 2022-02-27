‘Bangladesh has all good intentions of enhancing, deepening ties with US’

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the relations between Bangladesh and the US are underpinned by many factors and determinants and will be deepened and broadened through dialogues, exchange of visits and track-2 engagements in the coming months.

“We have several dialogues, exchange of visits and track-2 engagements in coming months to garner a better understanding of each other,” he said, adding that Bangladesh has all good intentions of “enhancing and deepening” ties with the US.

The foreign secretary was addressing a lecture session as the chief guest.

The Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) organised the session “The Dynamics of Bangladesh-USA Relations: Democracy and Human Rights or Geopolitical Interest?” at its auditorium on Saturday evening.