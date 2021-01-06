Bangladesh has few alternatives to quick access to COVID-19 vaccine as a confusion surfaces over getting the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India on time on the one hand and there is no possibility to get the vaccine before June from the global vaccine collection and distribution initiative COVAX on the other, health experts have said.

Officials also hint the country will need to wait until June if Bangladesh does not get the vaccine from the Serum.

Uncertainly and worry arose due to lack of efforts from the government to purchase or collect vaccine from other alternative sources.

However, the health minister and the health ministry officials repeatedly said initiatives would be taken to purchase vaccine from all possible sources. But in reality, no official agreement has been signed with any other country or organisation except holding primary talks.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer-BoiNTech and Moderna have already been approved. Several countries including Russia and China have been using it. At least, 30 countries are applying the vaccines developed by different companies. Several countries are even using more than one vaccine.

Several others may use new vaccines in a couple of months. What the government has been doing to collect vaccine from these sources, nobody is clarifying the matter.

Confusion and uncertainty have arisen over the remarks of Serum Institute chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla for the past three days. But he twitted on Tuesday that exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries.