Bangladesh imposes seven-day lockdown for the time being: State minister

A seven-day lockdown has been declared for the time being to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Further decisions will be taken at the end of the seven days in consultation with experts, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain told Prothom Alo over the mobile phone on Saturday.

The state minister explained the seven-day lockdown, saying, “It is a seven-day lockdown for the time being. We hope that we will be able to contain the virus by keeping people confined to their homes. If not, the virus will spread further. We will consider the requirements of the people after the end of the seven-day lockdown, upon consultation with the experts. But for the time being it will be seven days.”