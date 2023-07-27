Young Bangladeshis push for climate action but workers left out

In fast-growing Dhaka, which is losing what is left of its green spaces and water bodies to urban development, residents are rallying to protect their environment and fight climate change.

In May, when the Bangladeshi capital’s southern authority wanted to expand a key road, it cut down a few hundred trees, sparking a protest by neighbourhood youth who organised a vigil to save the remaining trees.

Their action was quickly joined by leading green activists and artists - and the city corporation eventually left a few dozen older trees intact.

Rising citizen participation, including by young people, in environmental protests and platforms marks a positive shift in pushing Bangladesh - one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations - onto a more sustainable development path, said Anu Muhammad, an economics professor at Jahangirnagar University.

“People are now asking questions and raising their voices for protecting the climate, ecology - and their own rights,” said Muhammad, who has led opposition to coal mining and its harmful effects on local livelihoods and mangrove forests in the last two decades.