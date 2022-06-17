Bangladesh, India 12-day joint military drill SAMPRITI-X ends

As part of the strengthening ongoing relation between Bangladesh, Indian army, the 10th edition of the joint military exercise -- SAMPRITI X -- between the Indian Army and the Bangladeshi Army culminated after a validation exercise at Jashore Military Station, Bangladesh, reports Indian news agency ANI.

The 12-day joint exercise resulted in a better understanding and enhancing interoperability between both Armies, informed India’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information in a tweet.