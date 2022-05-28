Bangladesh-India Mitali Express to ‘boost trans-national railway connectivity’

Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, India, said that the Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday.

“During the regular service of the train, departure from New Jalpaiguri will be at 11:45 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Haldibari (India) at 12.55 hours (IST) and depart from Haldibari at 13.05 hours (IST). The train will arrive at Chilahati (Bangladesh) at 13.55 hours (BST) and depart from Chilahati at 14.25 hours (BST) to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 22:30 hours (BST),” De said.

The CPRO also informed that the train will not have any commercial stoppages.