Bangladeshi immigrant sentenced to life in prison in US

A Bangladeshi immigrant was sentenced to life in a US prison Thursday for a botched attempt to unleash carnage with a bomb attack in a crowded New York subway passage in the name of the Islamic State group.

Akayed Ullah wounded himself and three other people in the 11 December, 2017 blast in a tunnel below the Port Authority bus terminal near Times Square.

The bomb, which he strapped to his body with zip wires, failed to detonate as planned, and Ullah was left with burns to his torso and hands. His victims suffered minor complaints such as ringing in their ears and headaches.