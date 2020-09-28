Bangladeshis among 113 migrants held at Slovenia border

Interior minister Ales Hojs told a new conference on Monday that "all these cases, including the one in Ilirska Bistrica, show that the organised market for illegal trafficking is blossoming".

He added that around 100 migrant traffickers were currently in Slovenian prisons, suggesting the illegal trafficking market was at a peak.

In the first eight months of 2020 a total of 10,223 illegal border crossings were registered in Slovenia.

Despite the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, this represents a 3.3 per cent rise on the same period in 2019.

Most of those apprehended this year have been from Pakistan and Morocco, according to police statistics.