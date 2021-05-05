Hefazat leaders misappropriated donations for violence: Police

Top Hefazat-e-Islam leaders misappropriated the donations, including from abroad, meant for madrasahs and orphanages for their violent activities, and a probe is on to identify the sources and use of the funds, Bangladesh Police officials said on Tuesday.

“Huge funds have been spent on sabotage and Hefazat’s massacres. We are inquiring about 300 top and other donors. We’ve got several names. Top militant Mamunul Haque’s bank account has also been found to have huge amount of transaction information,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner, Detective Department, Asaduzzaman, said.

He also said a large portion of donations, fund and madrasah grants were grabbed by the top leaders of the militant outfit and put into their personal accounts.