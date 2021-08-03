India nabs 298 smugglers at Bangladesh borders between 2018-2020

India's Border Guarding Forces have arrested 3,065 smugglers between 2018 and 2020 from borders with neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai made the declaration in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday while mentioning that drugs like charas, ganja, brown sugar, heroin, opium, marijuana, and arms were seized along India-Pakistan, India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, and Indo-Myanmar Borders by the concerned Border Guarding Forces such as Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles.