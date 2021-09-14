India’s foreign secretary meets Bangladesh Tariqat Federation leaders

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met officials of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation and discussed shared civilisational heritage of Bangladesh and India.

Taking to Twitter, ministry of external affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Shringla met with Al Haj Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, Member of Parliament & Chairman and Syed Tayabul Bashar Maizbhandari, Jt Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation.