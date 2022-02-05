Coal India plans bulk exports to Bangladesh, 2 other countries

The proposal was presented at an internal board meeting on corporate strategy in October 2020 and was confirmed by Coal India’s chairman to Reuters this week, although a critical coal shortage in India now means the first such shipments would be unlikely until the end of this year.

“We would have ideally wanted to start exporting this financial year (ending March 2022), if not for the energy crisis,” Coal India chairman Pramod Agrawal told Reuters, noting the current priority was to address domestic demand.

Under the proposal “3 per cent of Coal India’s annual production will be earmarked separately for exports” with the main focus on encouraging bulk trade for the long-term.

The export push is seen as a longer-term pivot that would help Coal India diversify its revenue streams and boost New Delhi’s push to firm up ties with strategically important neighbours.