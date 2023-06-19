Climate-resilient homes in Bangladesh aim to put communities first

Just a few years after Khuku Moni bought a small plot of land in southern Bangladesh and built a tin-shed house, Cyclone Amphan badly damaged it in 2020 - leaving only one room intact.

The 35-year-old said her family had been unable to move to a shelter for victims of the cyclone - her son is mentally impaired, her mother-in-law too elderly and they own livestock - leaving them no choice but to reside together in the one room.

However, three years on, Moni's family now live in a two-storey brick house - funded and built by Bangladeshi development agency BRAC - which was designed not only to withstand strong winds but also to provide shelter to neighbouring families during storms.

"We are much better off now in the new house," Moni said at home in the coastal district of Satkhira. "We are safer from dangers and my kid lives in a better place, while in the lower floor we have safe space for keeping our cattle and poultry."

Low-lying Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to worsening climate change-fuelled threats - from floods to cyclones - and the homes of ordinary citizens are often wrecked by disasters.

When Cyclone Mocha battered parts of Bangladesh last month, for example, about 12,000 houses were damaged, with 2,000 totally destroyed, the government said in mid-May.

In a bid to avoid such devastation in the future, Bangladeshi architects, builders and NGOs are working on climate-resilient housing solutions that are affordable and sustainable, and crucially, meet the needs of local communities.

In Satkhira, Moni's house - one of 35 built by BRAC post-Amphan at the cost of about 700,000 Taka ($6,400) per home - is big enough to act as a refuge during storms, and is equipped with water tanks that collect and filter rainfall so drinking water can be shared with the wider community in the dry season.