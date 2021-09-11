Larger communications vital between northeastern India, Bangladesh: Doraiswami

There was a need for greater communication linkages between the two neighbouring nations, Bangladesh and India, with a special emphasis on the northeast, said Vikram K. Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

During his three-day trip to Assam from Wednesday to Friday, Doraiswami held discussion with state governor Jagdish Mukhi, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other stakeholders on the prospect of boosting trade and economy and further improvement of multi-model communications between Bangladesh and the northeastern states, officials in Guwahati said on Friday.