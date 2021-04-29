Migration to flee rising seas could affect 1.3m Bangladeshis by 2050

Bangladeshi migrants leaving the coast due to rising sea levels could trigger waves of migration across the country that will affect at least 1.3 million people by 2050, according to a new study.

A new mathematical model predicts the country’s southern regions along the Bay of Bengal will be the first impacted by sea level rise, causing displacement that would eventually affect all of the nation’s 64 districts.

Some migrants could displace existing residents, triggering further movement of people, said the study published by the American Geophysical Union, an international scientific group.

The population of Dhaka, a popular hub for migrants, is expected to shrink after an initial surge as residents seek to move away from an overburdened capital, researchers said.