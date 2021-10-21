Small incidents don’t affect India-Bangladesh ties: ICCR DG

Following the series of incidents of communal violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Dinesh K Patnaik said that small incidents do not make differences between India and Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Patnaik said, “Our diplomatic relations are very strong. Small incidents do not make a difference in a larger picture of diplomatic relations between two countries and the leadership of both countries are mature enough. We are working together on many many issues. This is a very important year. This is the year of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence in which India has played a very key role.”