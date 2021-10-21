Small incidents don’t affect India-Bangladesh ties: ICCR DG

“This is 50 years of diplomatic relations between two countries India and Bangladesh and the 100th birth anniversary of the father of the nation of Bangladesh Major Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even visited Bangladesh. We have lot of programmes with Bangladesh. ICCR has set up the chair of Bangladesh Studies in Delhi University,” he said.
Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on 13 October.
Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.
The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on 16 October vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj.