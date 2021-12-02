The Hague Conference demands unconditional apology from Pakistan for 1971 war crimes in Bangladesh

An international conference in The Hague, known as the city of Justice, demanded of the international community to recognise the 1971 Genocide in Bangladesh committed by Pakistan soldiers.

The conference also urged the international community to put pressure on the Pakistan government to offer an unconditional apology to Bangladeshi people for the crime committed against humanity during the 9-month long liberation war in Bangladesh.

The conference was organised by the Europe-based Bangladeshi diaspora organisation, European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) in collaboration with Switzerland Human Rights Commission Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Nieuwspoort, the International Perscentrum (attached to Parliament building) in The Hague.