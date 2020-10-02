Thousands of jobless Bangladeshi garment workers fear for future

Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are struggling to find work and are at risk of destitution without urgent support, advocates said.

At least 70,000 people are estimated to have been laid off after $3.5 billion-worth of clothing orders were cancelled or suspended and exports plummeted by 84 per cent in April, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said.

Most of the country's 4,000 clothing factories, which employ about 4 million people - mostly women, reopened in April after a month-long break to stem the spread of COVID-19. Bangladesh has seen at least 364,900 confirmed cases and 5,250 deaths to-date.