UNHCR welcomes Covid vaccination drive in Rohingya camps

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has welcomed the start of the vaccination drive for Rohingyas refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar area of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh government on Tuesday started vaccinating Rohingyas refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar area as a part of the country's mass vaccination process. More than 4,000 Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh have received their first Covid-19 vaccine shot on the first day of the drive, the agency said on Wednesday.