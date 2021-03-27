Bangladesh, India bilateral talks begin at PMO

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India have started at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reports UNB.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting while visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi leading his side. The meeting began around 5:40pm.
Before the formal talks, the two leaders also had a tete-a-tete for some time.
Earlier, on his arrival at the PMO, the Indian prime minister was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart at the Tiger Gate of the prime minister's office.
Meanwhile, at least five MoUs are likely to be signed after the bilateral meeting, according to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. He said the MoUs are aimed at strengthening cooperation in various sectors of the two neighbouring countries.
They will inaugurate some joint projects virtually and witness the signing of the MoUs between the two countries after the talks.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday morning on a two-day official visit to attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.