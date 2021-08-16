Bangladesh-India flight operations likely this week

“In view of urgency of movement of the people of both the neighbouring countries, the ongoing Covid-9 pandemic situations of Bangladesh and India were reviewed and evaluated…it feels that such operations should be continued until the resumption of scheduled passenger flights…,” the letter read.

The CAAB letter said that the passengers to and from Bangladesh and India have to strictly follow some Covid-19 protocol to contain spread of the deadly virus.

Sources from Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Bangladesh mission in New Delhi said that they are expecting that the flights between Bangladesh and India to be resumed by the next two days (17-18 August).