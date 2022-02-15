Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue begins Friday

Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies and India Foundation are jointly organising the event styled “Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue” with the participation of policy makers, diplomats and experts on India-Bangladesh relations from both the countries.
Sources said the two-day dialogue will cover a wide range of issues including trade and investment, connectivity, technology, energy, regional security, extremism and sustainable development by increasing people to people contact.
The participants of the dialogue are expected to place a set of recommendation on the basis of the outcome of the discussions to further boost ties between the two countries.
When contacted, director of India Foundation, Alok Bansal, told the news agency that a 38-member Bangladesh delegation comprising policy makers, experts and diplomats are expected to join the dialogue.
The guests from Bangladesh side will be starting arriving in India from Thursday to join the event, he added.
Sources, however, said the Bangladesh delegation will be included ruling Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mirza Azam MP, Asim Kumar Ukil, MP, state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, former diplomats Tareq Karim and Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and ASM Shamsul Arefin, among others.
The Indian side will be included, among others, by chief minister of India’s Himachal Pradesh Joi Ram Thakur, BJP’s former national general secretary Ram Madhav, state minister for ministry of external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and India Foundation director Alok Bansal.
The 9th round of Bangladesh-India Friendship dialogue was held in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh in November 2019.