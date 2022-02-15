Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue begins Friday

Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies and India Foundation are jointly organising the event styled “Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue” with the participation of policy makers, diplomats and experts on India-Bangladesh relations from both the countries.

Sources said the two-day dialogue will cover a wide range of issues including trade and investment, connectivity, technology, energy, regional security, extremism and sustainable development by increasing people to people contact.

The participants of the dialogue are expected to place a set of recommendation on the basis of the outcome of the discussions to further boost ties between the two countries.